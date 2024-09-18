Prof Romshoo, VC IUST, once again features in Stanford University’s list of top global scientists

AWANTIPORA: Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and a globally recognized Earth Scientist specializing in Glaciology, Hydrology, and Climate Change, has consistently been featured in Stanford University’s list of the top 2% of scientists worldwide since 2020.

With a PhD. in Water Resources Engineering from the University of Tokyo, Japan, and over 36 years of research experience, Professor Romshoo has made pioneering contributions to glacier studies, water resource management, and climate change studies, with a particular focus on the fragile Himalayan region. His work has earned him numerous prestigious accolades, including the National Geosciences Award, the Satish Dhawan Award, and the Kasumigaura International Prize, among others.

Professor Romshoo’s remarkable contributions to Earth Sciences and Remote Sensing have also been recognized through his election as a Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, and the Indian Society of Geomatics. With over 265 peer-reviewed publications and 28 PhD. students under his mentorship, he continues to shape the future of scientific research and guide the next generation of scientists.

As Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Professor Romshoo has been instrumental in advancing research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Under his leadership, IUST has fostered an ecosystem that promotes startups and introduced in-demand courses such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Sciences, Robotics, Space Technology and Design Your Own Degree (DYOD), positioning the university as a leader in future-focused education.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print