Polling parties dispatched for polling stations across Shopian

SHOPIAN: The District Election Officer (DEO) Shopian, Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Anayat Ali on Tuesday flagged-off the polling parties for polling stations established across the district.

General Observer for 36- Zainapora AC, Jeevan Babu K and General Observer for 37- Shopian AC, Roohi Khan observed the arrangements and interacted with polling parties to re-orient them on poll duties.

The Observers briefed the polling parties about the important assignments of pre-poll and poll day and were asked to perform the duties with integrity and fairness, upholding the ECI mandates and guidelines.

Addressing the polling parties, DEO emphasized the crucial role of each member in ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.

Polling parties for all 251 polling stations have been dispatched, with 122 parties assigned to Shopian AC and 129 to Zainapora AC along with additional reserve parties.

The dispatch was meticulously organized, with eight counters established for each Constituency, manned with trained staff tasked with handing over poll materials and EVMs to the polling teams.

The logistics for the dispatch were handled with precision, including extensive arrangements for transport, security, public address systems, welfare and security measures.

Nodal officers were instrumental in managing the dispatch of EVMs and materials, while enhanced transport arrangements were overseen by the Nodal Officer for Transport, and security measures were reinforced by the SSP Shopian.

This comprehensive approach ensures that all polling parties are well-prepared and supported as they head to their respective stations, reflecting the administration’s commitment to a well-organized and efficient election process.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print