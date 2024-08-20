ECI issues notification for Ist phase of J&K polls

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued notification for 24 assembly seats of Jammu & Kashmir where voting will take place on September 18.

The ECI issued the election notification after the Lieutenant Governor, in a separate notification, called upon each of these 24 constituencies to elect members of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

The poll-body issued notification for Pampore,Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian,D.H. Pora, Kulgam, Devsar,Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara—Bijbehara,Shangus —Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder – Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal seats.

As per the notification, the candidates can file nomination papers for these seats till August 27 while scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on August 28.

The poll-body has fixed August 30 as the last date for withdrawal of candidature—(KNO)

