Jammu: Atleast nine people were injured on Tuesday in stray dog attack in Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Official said that today early morning some stray dogs attacked pedestrians, resulting in injuries to nine people.

Medical officer Dr Javid Iqbal said that we have received nine people with dog bites. All the injured persons have been vaccinated on time and recuperating.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print