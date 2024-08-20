Rahul Gandhi to visit J&K tomorrow to discuss pre-poll alliance with NC: Sources

Jammu: Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days from tomorrow, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Srinagar to hold meetings with National Conference leadership to finalise modalities for pre-poll alliance for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir

“He will discuss seat-sharing formula with the NC leaders here, while pre-poll alliance is almost final,” they said.

Gandhi will also meet the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee leadership to discuss seat-sharing for the alliance—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print