Pistol, Ammo Recovered After Troops Open Fire At Quadcopter Along LoC In Rajouri: Official

Srinagar: Security Forces opened fire after movement of an Quadcopter was noticed on intervening Thursday and Friday night along Line of Control at Nowshera sector in Jhanger area of Rajouri district, said an official.

The official said that movement of the enemy Quadcopter was noticed in Sair along Line of Control in the Bhawani sector. “The troops deployed at the post fired some rounds on the flying object and it disappeared but didn’t return towards the enemy side,” said the official.

“A cordon and search operation by the security forces was started this morning during which one pistol, two loaded magazines and 37 rounds of pistol were recovered,” the official said, adding, “the operation in the area is still on.” (Gns

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print