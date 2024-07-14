Trump injured following apparent gunfire at Pennsylvania rally, campaign says ‘he is safe’

CHICAGO: Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement amidst a report of possible gunshots at him during his election rally in Pennsylvania.

Blood was seen on Trump’s face and ear as he reached with his right hand toward his neck. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally.

