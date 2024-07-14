A bullet pierced upper part of my ear, says Trump after escaping assassination bid

CHICAGO: Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump thanked the US Secret Service for saving his life.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the former president said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print