Biden condemns attack on Trump during Pennsylvania rally

CHICAGO: US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said “there is no place for this kind of violence in America”.

Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the Secret Service.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said in a statement.

