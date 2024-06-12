Reasi Yatri Bus Attack: Police Releases Militant’s Sketch, Announces Rs 20 Lac Reward

Jammu: Police on Tuesday released sketch of a militant which it says was behind last week’s attack on a bus carrying yatris in Reasi district and announced Rs 20 lac reward for information leading to his arrest or neutralizing. At-least 9 yatris (pilgrims) were killed and 41 others injured after the militant(s) attacked the bus which veered off and fell into deep gorge near Pouni area in the district. A police officer told GNS that the sketch of the militant was prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses. ‘Anyone who informs police about the militant will be rewarded with Rs 20 lac,” he said. The police have given contact numbers, SSP Reasi – 9205571332, ASP Reasi – 9419113159, DySP HQ Reasi – 9419133499, SHO Pouni – 7051003214, SHO Ransoo- 7051003213 and PCR
(GNS)