Pak minister proposes Kartarpur-like corridor in Sindh to allow Hindus and Jains to visit religious sites

KARACHI/DUBAI: A provincial minister in Pakistan has proposed the idea of opening a Kartarpur-like religious corridor in the Sindh province areas, bordering India, to allow Hindus and Jains to visit their historical religious sites in this country.

Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah made the proposal on Wednesday while addressing an event in Dubai related to the promotion of tourism in Sindh province, where the majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled.

Shah said the corridor could be built in Umarkot and Nagarparkar.

