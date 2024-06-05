A journey to remember: Exploring the serene beauty of Doodhpathri

Nestled approximately 45 kilometres away from the bustling district of Srinagar lies the enchanting haven of Doodhpathri in Budgam. A recent trip to this picturesque destination left us spellbound, as we embarked on a journey filled with tranquillity and natural splendour.

The two-hour drive from District Srinagar to Doodhpathri was nothing short of breathtaking, with each turn revealing stunning landscapes that seemed straight out of a postcard. As we meandered through the winding roads, the verdant hills of the Pir Panjal ranges served as a majestic backdrop, setting the tone for an unforgettable adventure.

Doodhpathri, aptly named the “valley of milk,” is a harmonious fusion of two lush pastures, Parhace Maidan and Doodhpathri, cradled at the base of the mountains. The serene waters of the Shaliganga and Sokhnag rivers gracefully flank the pastures, enhancing the ethereal beauty of the surroundings.

However, what truly captured our attention on the journey were the vibrant stalls lining the roadside, exuding an irresistible aroma of local delicacies. It was heartening to see women spearheading these stalls, skillfully crafting traditional delights like “makai chout,” Anchar, and Sarsoon Ka Saag. One such stall owner, Aisha aged almost 60 years, graciously shared her experiences, highlighting the immense popularity of their offerings among both tourists and locals alike.

The sight of these industrious women, confidently managing their businesses, added a layer of authenticity to the charm of Doodhpathri. Their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit not only showcase the resilience of the local community but also contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Kashmiri culture.

Our visit to Doodhpathri was a testament to the allure of off-the-beaten-path destinations. Beyond its natural beauty, it is the warmth of its people and the richness of its traditions that make this place truly unforgettable. As we bid farewell to this hidden gem, we carry with us memories of a journey filled with serenity, camaraderie, and the promise of adventure.

In the embrace of Doodhpathri, amidst its rolling meadows and glistening rivers, we found not just a destination, but a sanctuary for the soul.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print