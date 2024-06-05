‘Khata-khat, khata-khat, khata-khat’… Rahul Gandhi leads Cong’s stunning fightback

NEW DELHI: Lampooned as ‘Shehzada’ and dismissed as a serial ‘reinventor’ constantly looking for an identity, Rahul Gandhi may have just had the last laugh this Lok Sabha election.

He carried out a padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, a hybrid one from Manipur to Mumbai and pretty much set the narrative for the Congress, staying the course as the moral compass of the party – and the INDIA bloc – who refused to be deterred by setbacks.

As votes were counted for the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday, the former Congress president derided by so many through the campaign was one of the drivers of his party leading or winning close to 100 seats, almost double the 52 from 2019.

Seen riding a tempo, hugging a child, bending down to comfort a woman who had lost her husband or simply taking on the BJP, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in press conferences, short videos and social media platforms, Rahul Gandhi was the lead in virtually every frame and set-piece of the ruling alliance. Fading out occasionally but returning quickly to centrestage.

The 53-year-old describes himself as the best chess player among Indian politicians. His latest gambit of relying on social justice as the running theme of his campaign seems to have paid off with his party making a surprising comeback in the Hindi belt, making significant gains in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leaders credit Rahul Gandhi for a campaign that focussed on people’s issues and welfare measures, one of the reasons for the party’s stunning fightback against the high-on-confidence BJP.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the first shot at creating a new narrative for the party was fired by Rahul Gandhi in the Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 2022 to January 2023.

“He (Gandhi) constantly saying that ‘main nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholne aaya hu’ was the theme. What gave structure to the 2024 campaign was the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (from Manipur to Mumbai this year) in which Gandhi had unveiled the ‘paanch nyay pachchees guarantee’,” Ramesh said.

The harshest of Gandhi’s critics would concede that his 2024 campaign was by far his best one as he focussed on bread and butter issues and the party’s welfare guarantees which struck a chord with a section of the voters.

Some of his punch lines also caught on and trended on social media. Like his ‘Khata khat khata khat paise ayenge account mein’ refrain while explaining the party’s ‘mahalakshmi’ guarantee under which the party promised to give Rs 8,500 per month to one woman in every poor household if it comes to power.

Prone sometimes to losing his cool, he kept his equanimity right through the 44-day campaign. Rahul Gandhi was forceful but restrained in his attacks at Modi and scathing in his assessment of the media.

A key feature of his campaign was the reliance on social media as opposed to conventional interactions and interviews with the mainstream media. He strongly raised the Congress’ claim at rallies that the BJP would change the Constitution as he carried its copy to his public meetings.

It paid electoral dividends this time.

He contested from Kerala’s Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, winning the southern seat by 3.64 lakh votes and leading in the northern one by 3.9 lakh votes. It would be interesting to see which one he retains, the one that sent him to Parliament last time or the family bastion.

Rahul Gandhi had made his poll debut from Amethi in 2004 and saw relative smooth sailing in the first 10 years with the UPA being in power. But the last 10 years were challenging.

He won the 2014 polls against the BJP’s Smriti Irani by over one lakh votes. She ran a spirited campaign and made inroads into the Congress citadel of Amethi, finally beating the Gandhi family scion by over 55,000 votes in 2019.

Some of his earlier electoral gambles such as pitching the 2019 polls campaign of the Congress on the Rafale issue have not paid off but Rahul Gandhi has always stuck to his convictions and maintained his attack on Prime Minister Modi, including on the Adani issue.

He was appointed vice president of the Congress in 2013 and took over the reins of the party on December 16, 2017. He stepped down as its president in May 2019 after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

His cross country initiatives that saw him reach out to people from all walks of life, earning him descriptives such as “empathetic”, “humane” and “earnest” notwithstanding his “Gandhi pedigree”, may have been the gamechangers he was aiming for. They helped galvanise cadres and enthuse supporters, said his party workers.

Rahul Gandhi, who first entered the nation’s consciousness with photographs of him hugging his father Rajiv Gandhi at Indira Gandhi’s funeral, recently said it is now his life’s mission to ensure justice for the SCs, STs, OBCs and the deprived people.

Born on June 19, 1970 to Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, he is the elder of the two siblings and spent his formative years in New Delhi, studying at St. Columba’s School and then went on to study at the Doon School in Dehradun.

Rajiv Gandhi then entered politics and became prime minister after the assassination of Rahul’s grandmother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Due to constant security threats, Rahul and his sister Priyanka were home-schooled.

The family bonds may have also helped him reach out to people. Pictures of him with his mother, tying her shoelaces or putting a protective arm around her, and those with his sister have done many rounds of social media.

A year after attending St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, for his undergraduate studies, he moved to the US to attend Harvard University. Following the assassination of his father and the security concerns that surfaced, Rahul Gandhi shifted to Rollins College in Florida. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1994. Thereafter, he went on to pursue and complete his M.Phil. in Development Studies from the University of Cambridge (Trinity College) in 1995.

Upon graduation, Rahul started his professional journey at the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm in London. He later returned to India and eventually joined politics.

Gandhi is a certified scuba diver and is known for his fitness. He also holds a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art.

He certainly was a key figure who turned the tide for the Congress and the INDIA bloc in the polls and his stature as a politician has certainly gone up several notches with the good showing of his party.

Whether he will be seen in the saddle of the Congress president again or not only time will tell, but he has shown he is always ready for a fight even when the chips are down.

PTI

