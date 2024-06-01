No heat wave for next 9 days in Kashmir: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday said that no Heat wave was expected over Kashmir Division during next 9 days.

Also the summer capital Srinagar recorded 28.0 degree Celsius while Jammu continued to witness the intense heat wave conditions.

Qazigund, a gate way of Kashmir, was however the hottest in the Valley today at 28.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, the mercury settled at 24.6 degree Celsius while Kupwara and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius and 18.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Jammu, the winter capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius while Banihal recorded 27.8 degree Celsius.

Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah however, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.9 degree Celsius, 38.9 degree Celsius and 33.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy for the next two days with possibility of light rain, thunder at isolated places with gusty winds at few places.

He further stated that the weather would remain generally dry on June 03 and June 04, adding that generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder is expected at many places with gusty winds at few places from June 05-07

He said that as per the present forecast, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected on June 08 and June 09.

Moreover, in its advisory, the MeT has stated that generally hot & dry weather with heat wave over plains of Jammu during June 02-04 is expected.

No heat wave over Kashmir during next 9 days, the advisory reads.

