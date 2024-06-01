GDC Soibugh participates in educational fair organized by Mahakaushal University Jabalpur

SRINAGAR: Government Degree College (GDC) Soibugh students participated in an “Educational Fair-Inspire ED 2024: Inspiring Minds, Igniting Dreams” organized by Mahakaushal University at Tagore Hall, Srinagar on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The event witnessed active participation of 37 students and two esteemed faculty members, Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, the Head of the Department of Sociology, and Dr. Osia Majid from GDC Soibugh. The event also saw participation from other colleges in the Kashmir Valley, and a total of 730 students participated overall, the college said in a statement issued here.

The programme was a perfect blend of information and entertainment, designed to engage and educate the attendees. Students were visibly delighted and expressed their satisfaction at gaining valuable knowledge during the fair. The interactive sessions and displays provided a platform for students to enhance their understanding and skills in various subjects.

Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, known for his dedication and hard work in academia, was honored with a memento in recognition of his significant contributions to the field. His commitment to education and mentorship has inspired many students and colleagues alike. Additionally, two meritorious students namely Zeenat Rahman and Misbah Ashraf from the college (GDC Soibugh) were awarded medals for their achievements and academic excellence.

The event was a grand success, highlighting the talents and achievements of the participants. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and a thirst for knowledge, reflecting the commitment of GDC Soibugh towards holistic education and student development.

The educational fair served as a platform for students to showcase their skills, learn from experts, and interact with peers from different disciplines. It not only provided a learning opportunity but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among the participants. As the day concluded, the students left Tagore Hall with newfound knowledge, inspiration, and a sense of accomplishment.

