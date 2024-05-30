World Economic Forum: KU student to attend ‘Global Shapers Annual Summit’

SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday announced that Syed Uzma Hamid, a postgraduate student from the Department of Social Work, has been selected to attend the prestigious ‘Global Shapers Annual Summit’. The summit, organised by the World Economic Forum, will take place in Geneva-Cologny, Switzerland, from July 10th to July 12th, 2024.

A member of the ‘Global Shapers Community’, an initiative by the World Economic Forum, Syed Uzma Hamid plays a key leadership role for the Srinagar Hub.

“Since December 2023, coinciding with the launch of the Srinagar Hub, she has been leading a significant project on menstrual education. Her dedication to this cause and her leadership skills have earned her the opportunity to represent her work among 500 hub members from over 150 countries, making her the first woman from Kashmir to present on such a global platform,” an official spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

In her congratulatory message, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, said that the university community is immensely proud of Uzma’s remarkable achievement.

“Her selection to the ‘Global Shapers Annual Summit’ validates her commitment to social justice and gender equality, and her journey itself reflects the values of the university and highlights the importance of empowering young leaders to drive positive change,” Prof Khan said.

Syed Uzma Hamid’s participation in the ‘Global Shapers Annual Summit’ underscores KU’s commitment to encouraging change agents who advocate for critical causes like social justice.

“Her involvement not only showcases her personal success but also reflects the University of Kashmir’s dedication to creating a better world,” the statement read.

Congratulating Syed Uzma Hamid, Head, Department of Social Work, Dr Shazia Manzoor said, the Department of Social Work is equally proud of her accomplishments.

“Her journey has been one of significant growth and empowerment. With the guidance and support of the faculty and staff, she has developed the skills and confidence needed to excel in her endeavours,” Dr Shazia said.

All travel costs, including accommodation and airfare for Syed Uzma Hamid, will be covered by the World Economic Forum, the statement added.

