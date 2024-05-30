Reliance General Insurance Launches Reliance Personal Accident 360Shield

SRINAGAR: Reliance General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Reliance Personal Accident 360Shield, a personal accident insurance policy designed to provide unparalleled protection for individuals and families. This special protection cover is designed to prevent you and your loved ones from not just the effects of a personal accident, but the overall impact arising as an aftershock of an accident.

This policy aims to provide a 360-degree protection within India & Worldwide, across all significant aspects of impact. This unique policy goes beyond traditional accidental disability or death coverage, addressing the aftermath and associated costs comprehensively. Accidents can turn lives upside down in mere moments, causing not only physical harm but also significant financial stress. From covering hospitalisation expenses to Out-Patient, to even personal & financial liabilities like home, vehicle & educational loan to arranging for legal assistance & more, this policy ensures holistic support to the insured & their family at the time of need. This comprehensive policy ensures you have all-in-one coverage for various accident-related contingencies. Additionally, it combines both benefits and indemnity features to provide extensive protection.

Speaking at the launch of the product, Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General insurance, expressed his views saying, “We are committed to ensuring that all fellow Indians and their families are protected from unforeseen events. The Reliance Personal Accident 360Shield is designed to offer not only essential coverages but also comprehensive support during times of absolute need. This plan alleviates financial burdens with robust loan and EMI protection, allowing affected families to focus on their well-being rather than financial stress. Additionally, the policy offers worldwide travel care and ensures global coverage for personal accidents. By integrating benefits like trauma counselling, reconstructive surgery, and enhanced coverages for specific situations, we have created a policy that truly lives up to its promise of being a 360-degree shield.”

This plan lives up to its promise of being a 360-degree shield by offering valuable add-ons such as Adventure Sports coverage, Total and Partial Disablement benefits, and Unlimited Reinstatement of Accidental Hospitalisation Limit. Enhanced covers for specific situations, including coma, miscarriage, and air ambulance services, further bolster our commitment to comprehensive care. With coverage options ranging from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 25 crore, one can find the perfect fit for their needs. Additionally, the plan provides coverage for trauma counselling (up to Rs 10,000 per session) and reconstructive surgery (up to Rs 10 lakhs), ensuring that policyholders are truly protected under this policy. Furthermore, maintaining a Personal Accident policy can help you retain your no-claim bonus on Health Insurance.

The key highlights of the policy include:

1. Permanent/Temporary Total Disablement (PTD/TTD/PPD): Permanent Disablement Coverage is based on Disability scale, maximum up to Base Sum Insured, providing significant financial support in the event of severe, life-altering injuries. In the case of Permanent Total Disablement (PTD), coverage extends to 2x the base sum insured, and for Permanent Partial Disablement (PPD), it offers coverage of 1x the base sum insured. Additionally, Temporary Total Disablement (TTD) coverage is provided up to Rs 1 lakh, ensuring a steady income during recovery periods up to 104 weeks.

2. Accidental Hospitalisation: Comprehensive coverage including inpatient treatment, day care procedures, domestic road ambulance, and pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, up to Rs 20 lakhs over an above the PA sum insured.

3. Enhanced Hospitalisation Benefits: Unlimited reinstatement of accidental hospitalisation limit. Cumulative bonus for claim-free years, enhancing the overall coverage.

4. Extensive Optional Covers-Family Shield: Additional benefits for multi-member death or disability, parental care, educational grants, caregiver cover, and more.

5. Travel Care: Comprehensive overseas travel coverage, including up to Rs 1 lakh for compassionate visits, and up to Rs 25 thousand each for trip cancellation, event cancellation, and extended hotel stays.

6. Health and Well-being: Coverage for burns, fractures, head or spine injuries, coma, emergency evacuation, and more.

7. Adventure Sports Coverage: Covered up to 100% of base Sum Insured (SI), subject to a maximum of Rs 1 crore plus earned cumulative bonus. Includes popular adventure activities such as bungee jumping, scuba diving, trekking and a total of 40 listed sports, all under professional supervision.

The Personal Accident 360Shield policy is designed to cover not just the policyholder but their family as well. This policy ensures that every aspect of an individual’s life is protected. Leveraging the latest in technological advancements, the 360Shield policy offers faster assistance and seamless service. Reliance General Insurance is committed to providing not just financial support, but also a compassionate and responsive customer experience.

