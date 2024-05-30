ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under PMLA in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate has attached seven properties worth Rs 1.56 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Srinagar. An official said that ED Srinagar has provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs. 1.56 Crore of Imran Baba and Sageena Yaseen, partners of M/s Baba Enterprises under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. He said that the immovable properties include 17 Marlas land in Mouja Barinambal, 26 Marlas land and a residential house in Hyderpora—

