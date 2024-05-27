Pakistan’s ruling coalition of PML-N and PPP invite Imran Khan’s party to ‘meaningful’ talks

LAHORE: The ruling coalition of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has invited jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to abandon its street protests and engage in “meaningful” dialogue with the government, a media report said on Monday.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the government’s openness to talks but stressed that the beleaguered party of Khan must decide with whom it wants to negotiate, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Gilani, speaking to the media in Lahore, reiterated the government’s willingness to negotiate. However, the former prime minister said Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) “seems intent on negotiating with someone else”.

