Amit Shah Chairs Security Review Meeting On J&K

Says Terrorism Mere Proxy War In Jammu & Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase and recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organised acts of violence to a mere proxy war, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

During a high-level meeting at the North Block here to review the security situation in the Union Territory in the wake of recent militant attacks there, he also directed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to achieve success.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Senior Army Officers including Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of CAPFs, Chief Secretary, DGP of J&K and other senior officers.

Union Home Minister directed security agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in Jammu division. Shri Shah asserted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led government is committed to set an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means. Shri Amit Shah directed all security agencies to work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.

Union Home Minister said that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase. He added that recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organized acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war. He stressed that we are determined to root it out as well.

Amit Shah emphasised on seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such areas. Reiterating Zero Tolerance Policy against Terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister said that the government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister said that efforts of Government of India have yielded great positive results in Kashmir Valley with significant reduction in terror related incidents. He noted that the improvement in law-and-order situation is reflected in record flow of tourists in Kashmir Valley. Shri Shah appreciated security agencies and J&K administration for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections, which witnessed record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print