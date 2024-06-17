Reasonable rush for sacrificial animals ahead of Eid in Srinagar, elsewhere

Srinagar A day ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, markets in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley wore a festive look with people happily shopping in large numbers from morn till night.

The Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Monday across the valley and other parts of the country. The festival remembers the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, when God ordered.

The festival is also called Bakri Eid because believers sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, to mark the event. In Srinagar, shoppers were seen mostly making purchases of bakery items, mutton, chicken and garments.

There was also a reasonable rush for sacrificial goats at several market places here and across the valley. In the Srinagar Eidgah sacrificial animals brought from other parts of the country were also put on sale and were a huge draw.

Major shopping centres displayed colourful items to lure the customers. However, many business owners in city centres complained of sluggish sales.

Some even complained of the on-going ‘Srinagar Smart City Project’ that caused inconvenience hampering the sales marginally. Most areas of downtown Srinagar including Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal and Khawaja Bazar were abuzz with the shoppers making purchases from the branded outlets.

The business hub Lal Chowk and other markets including Amirakadal, Hari Singh High Street, Goni Khan and Maharaja Bazar also witnessed a rush of shoppers.

However, some shopkeepers were complaining of less business as people were making on-line purchases. At several uptown markets people were seen making purchases from the road side vendors also.

Despite the bustling activities, traders have voiced concerns over lower-than-expected sales and decreased business this time. They said the skyrocketing prices of the items have further hampered sales, with the Government opting to eliminate price regulation mechanisms instead of decontrolling prices.

Chairman Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Javid Teng said that there was a financial meltdown all across the world which has also hit the region.

Teng also blamed the on-line purchasing of goods that has lowered the business. He said people should encourage the shopkeepers as they provide employment to a major chunk of population.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print