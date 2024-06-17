Eid-ul-Azha Being Celebrated With Religious Fervour Today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Azha will be observed with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Muslims throughout the world offer animal sacrifices on Eid-ul-Azha, also called Bakr Eid, to commemorate the sacrifice offered by prophet Abraham.

The biggest congregational Eid prayers is expected at the revered shrine of Hazratbal besides other major shrines.

Eid-ul-Azha falls on the 10th day of the Islamic calendar’s last month, Dhu al-Hijjah.

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s (AS) willingness to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son prophet Ismael (AS).

Meanwhile, The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The sacred festival is a symbol of selfless sacrifice and sharing. Let us, on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity. May Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone”.

Director General Of Police R R Swai on this joyous occasion of eid, extended heartfelt greetings to all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. “May this festive season bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to every home.”

He said Eid is a time of togetherness, reflection, and compassion. “Let us celebrate this day with a renewed commitment to unity and harmony. As we come together with our families and communities, let’s also remember the values of kindness, charity, and gratitude that Eid embodies.

Let us also take a moment to recall and honor all those who have sacrificed their lives for peace and harmony in our region. Their courage and dedication inspire us to continue working towards a safer and more peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

To our dedicated security forces and police personnel, i express my deepest gratitude for your tireless efforts in maintaining peace and security in our region. Your dedication ensures that we can all celebrate this festival in safety and joy.

May the blessings of eid fill our lives with joy, our hearts with love, and our homes with peace.

Eid mubarak to all!”

