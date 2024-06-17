Zojila: 2 persons die under shooting stone

Srinagar Two persons lost their lives while three more were injured after vehicle comes under shooting stone near Zojila in Ganderbal district on Sunday.
An official said that an accident took place at Paani Mata near zojila in which one Alto vehicle came under shooting Stone.
He said that in the incident two persons including one female and one child died on spot while three received critical injuries.
He said that injured have been shifted PHC Sonamarg where from they were referred to Srinagar.
He said that the Ganderbal police is on Job while further investigation has been taken up.
