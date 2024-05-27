Fire near NC Headquarters

Fire near NC Headquarters

SRINAGAR: Fire broke out in a commercial complex near the headquarters of National Conference (NC) in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
A commercial complex near the Zero Bridge caught fire this evening and the flames engulfed two restaurants, the officials said. The complex is in close proximity to Nawa-i-Subah, the headquarters of the NC.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they controlled the fire, the officials said.

