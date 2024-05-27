Cop injured after being assaulted in Shopian village, case filed

Srinagar: A policeman was injured after he was assaulted by some persons during execution of a court order in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, officials said. An official said that a police team went to the house of one Manzoor Ahmad Khanday of Khurmpora village to execute a court warrant, however, they were attacked by some persons, resulting in injuries to a cop. He said that the injured cop was shifted to district hospital Shopian, where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura. The cop has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad.Police have registered a case in the regard and assailants are being identified, the official said—
