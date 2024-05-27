COAS’s Tenure Extended

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Sunday approved the extension in service of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj C Pande for a period of one month, beyond his normal age of superannuation (May 31, 2024), i.e. up to June 30, 2024. He was appointed as the COAS on April 30, 2022.
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwiwedi, the current Vice Chief of Army Staff, is next in line for the Army chief’s post. The seniormost officer after him is Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh, who is presently the Southern Army Commander.
