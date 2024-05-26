4 Tourists Killed In Kulgam Accident, LG Grieved

Srinagar: Four Punjab residents died, while three were critically injured in a road accident in Nipora area of Kulgam district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that a vehicle on the way from Qazigund to Srinagar skidded off the road near grid station in Nipora area.

He said 7 tourists—all from Punjab’s Moga district—were onboard the vehicle when the incident took place.

“The injured were shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag, where 4 were pronounced dead and three are said to be critical,” he said. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Kulgam in which four residents of Punjab lost their lives and three others were injured.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Kulgam today. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected families”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print