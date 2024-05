NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to cast their ballot in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday and vote against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction.

Kharge said that in the last five phases, the “dictatorial forces” were “deeply shaken”.

Voting is underway for 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in Bengal, in the sixth phase.

