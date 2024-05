JAMMU: Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits cast their ballots in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

This represents a significant increase in voter turnout compared to the 2019, 2014, and 2009 elections.

The completion of voting in Anantnag-Rajouri marks the end of the electoral process in the Union Territory, with polling already concluded in its four other constituencies.

