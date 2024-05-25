INDIA bloc performing ‘mujra’ for its vote bank: Modi

DEHRI/BIKRAM (BIHAR): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the INDIA bloc which he accused of “enslavement” and performing “mujra” for Muslim vote bank.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Karakat and Patliputra Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, the prime minister also charged the opposition coalition with indulging in “scaremongering”, and claimed that he had been working “without fear” to wipe out terrorism and root out corruption.

“Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank,” the PM said.

