World Red Cross Day 2024 celebrated across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Kashmir chapter and its District units today celebrated the World Red Cross Day 2024 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Red Cross Movement, Sir Jean Henry Dunant. The theme for this year’s World Red Cross Day was “Keeping Humanity Alive”.

In Kashmir Division, the main function was held at Red Cross House, Exchange Road, Srinagar. Mr. G.A. Qureshi, Honorary Treasurer, IRCS-J&K was Chief Guest of the event which was attended by Members and Volunteers from Districts of Kashmir Division, students of Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi bagh and Tyndale-Biscoe and Mallinson School, Srinagar.

While welcoming the Chief Guest and other participants, the importance of role of Red Cross and humanitarian work for providing the timely help to the victims of natural or manmade disasters across the globe in general and particularly across Jammu and Kashmir.

On 8 May, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement celebrates the dedication, compassion, courage and impact of millions of volunteers and countless others who offer help, care, and life-saving services to people in their communities.

Mohammad Rajab, District Executive Secretary, District Bandipora lauded the efforts of Red Cross during disasters and in his address said, “Red Cross volunteers are first responders, working tirelessly to provide immediate succour to the distressed. They are on the ground in disaster hit places, checking in on neighbours and strangers, ushering them to safety and care, providing first aid and distributing essential supplies. They are people who routinely put others first in the service of their communities”.

The students from Govt. Girls Hr. Secondary School, Kothi Bagh and Tyndale-Biscoe and Mallinson spoke on the occasion and highlighted the need to care for each other during the times of normalcy and emergent situation. While speaking on the occasion, serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring commitment of the Red Cross Movement to uphold human dignity, alleviate suffering and extend assistance to people facing dire circumstances, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas. As we look to the future, let us draw inspiration from the Red Cross and strive to keep humanity alive in our own communities and beyond, for the benefit of all.

G.A. Qureshi, Honorary Treasurer, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Kashmir in his address said, “Men and Women on earth plateau is a specie, generally known as ‘Mankind’ but the ones who imbibe culture of love, affection, helpfulness, kindliness, friendliness, compassion and sympathy are called humankind.”

The theme for this year’s World Red Cross Day “Keeping Humanity Alive” reflects the need to spread the message of humanness as it is more so important in the present-day environment of hardships. It is a matter of great satisfaction that thousands of volunteers of ‘humankind’ particularly of Red Cross, by their seen, unseen, small or big acts of kindness and helpfulness brought smile and hope on the face of thousands of families. IRCS did its bit to support needy, destitute, women and children by way of providing ration kits, medicines, hygiene kits, blankets and stationery items to school going children. Today we salute the selfless volunteers of IRCS and other NGO’s who by their compassion and kindness alleviated the suffering of people. Apart from support in kind, the thousands of pints of blood donated by various individuals brought smile to ailing and sick person.

On World Red Cross Day, we reinforce our commitment to humanitarian services through high-quality programme delivery, supplementing government efforts and evidence generation. Through its firm commitment to compassion and solidarity, the Red Cross continues to make a profound and lasting impact on the lives of millions of people, keeping the flame of hope burning in even the darkest of times.

G.A. Qureshi expressed his gratitude to the people of agencies who strive to alleviate human sufferings especially Red Cross Volunteers and Staff Members across Jammu and Kashmir. Further, G.A. Qureshi expressed heartfelt gratefulness to the student community as well coming forward and joining the force of Red Cross.

At the end Sheikh Fajar thanked all the participants especially school students and counsellors for his relentless support to Red Cross Movement. She specifically and empathetically expressed his gratitude to volunteers of IRCS and other social activists associated with various NGOs for their spirit of kindness and helpfulness at every crisis, disasters and pandemic.

