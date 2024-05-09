MeT Forecast Rain On May 11, 12

Srinagar, May 8: weatherman on Wednesday forecast light rain and snow over some higher reaches at many places in Jammu and Kashmir from May 11 and 12.

While generally dry weather with possibility of afternoon thundershower have been predicted till May 10, a meteorological department here said that partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow (higher reaches) is likely at many places on the weekend. “Few places may receive moderate rain particularly during May 12,” he said.

He said that farmers are advised to suspend farm operations during May 11 and 12th

On May 13, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain is expected at few places while generally dry weather is likely thereafter from May 14-17.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.6°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.5°C against 10.3°C and it was 1.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 8.1°C against 8.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 9.0°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 22.1°C, same as on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.4°C, Batote 15.2°C and Bhaderwah 12.4°C, he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print