Remarkable to witness some Public Health Centres working 24×7: Secy MoHFW

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Apurva Chandra and Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today addressed the second National Conference of National Health Mission (NHM) here today.

The conference was organised by MoHFW in collaboration with National Health Mission, J&K, to deliberate on critical healthcare initiatives and strategies of several States and UTs. The conference was attended by the Mission Director of NHMs of several States and UTs, eminent healthcare professionals, policymakers and stakeholders from across the nation.

In his inaugural address, the Union Secretary highlighted that strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and promoting comprehensive healthcare delivery system is vital for overall development of the country. He stressed on the importance of collaboration between the government, healthcare institutions and civil society organizations to achieve the shared goal of upgrading the medical infrastructure across India.

He highlighted that medical infrastructure has been upgraded across Jammu and Kashmir and it is remarkable to witness that some Public Health Centres are working 24*7 in the UT.

Addressing the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that it is a privilege for J&K to host this Conference of National repute, adding that this will provide a unique platform for stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on vital issues related to healthcare system. He observed that this conference is a testament to the collective resolve of healthcare community to overcome challenges and build a healthier and more resilient nation.

The Advisor expressed commitment towards translating the deliberations and discussions of this conference into tangible actions that would positively impact the health and well-being of citizens.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NHM, Aradhana Patnaik, in her address, remarked that NHM is advancing healthcare accessibility and quality across the country, particularly in remote and underserved regions. She emphasized the need for innovative approaches, enhanced community engagement and robust partnerships to address the evolving healthcare challenges.

She highlighted that this conference will provide a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices among participants from diverse backgrounds. She expressed optimism that the outcomes and deliberations of this conference will be fruitful in achieving the shared goal of a healthier and more resilient nation.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, said that the health department of Jammu and Kashmir is performing remarkably with active hand holding of HoFW department. He said that this conference is a significant platform for J&K to learn from neighbouring States and UTs in terms of various initiatives related to healthcare services.

During the conference, several technical sessions were held during which the participants and speakers engaged in insightful discussions on a wide range of topics, like Indian Public Health Standards, making comprehensive healthcare a reality, child health, infectious disease management, healthcare financing and digital health initiatives.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab, Ajoy Sharma, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government Of Himachal Pradesh, C Paulrasu, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, UT of Chandigarh, Ajay Chagti, ED, National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), Major General Atul Kotwal, Mission Director NHM J&K, Nazim Zai Khan, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principals of Medical Colleges, other officers and delegates from various States and UTs were also present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print