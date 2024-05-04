GPS tracker anklet used for NDPS Act accused

Srinagar: After using them for monitoring the militant accused out on bail, police have started GPS tracker anklets in accused NDPS Act. The GPS tracker anklet is a wearable device affixed around the ankle of the person to be monitored and tracks their movement.
The device is already being used in the USA, UK, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand to track the movement of accused persons on bail, parole and house arrest and accordingly de-congests prisons to a large extent.
Police had introduced the GPS tracker anklet for monitoring of bail-out militant accused earlier, the officials said. They said the Police is the first police department in the country to introduce such a device.
Quoting officials, a local news agency reported that in order to have a better surveillance over movement of bailed out accused, the devices were fitted on A M Bhat and A A Bhat — the accused in NDPS Act in Kupwara.
