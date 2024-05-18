SIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 militants of Rajouri

Jammu: State Investigation Agency, Jammu today filed supplementary chargesheet against two militants allegedly involved in number of terrorist acts and activities in KandiBudhal area of District Rajouri.

“A case of terror acts was registered in Police Station Mahore where 2 terrorists were arrested with huge quantity of automatic arms and its ammunition including other war like stores from Budhal area by the Police and security forces,” police said in a statement to GNS.

During sustained interrogation, he said, more recoveries of “sticky grenades, hand grenades, IEDs were recovered on their disclosures.”

“Since, this case was important in nature and involvement of more terrorist associates was anticipated and the said case was transferred to State Investigation Agency Jammu,” it said, adding, “The State Investigation Agency put strenuous efforts and as a result the duo confessed their involvement in number of terrorist acts including killing, injuring and firing upon innocent persons, grenade throwing in a marriage party and planting of IEDs in crowded places in KandiBudhal areas and caused extensive damage to Government properties.”

The militants, it said, were active since long and carrying out the militancy acts on the behest of a top ranking grade –“A” terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), namely Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Waseem of Reasi, “who has exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training during the year 1990.”

“The accused persons had received huge quantity of arms and ammunitions and other war like stores through drone dropping from different places in Lamberi area of District Rajouri and then shifted the same to KandiBudhal area for terrorist acts, on the instruction of Pak handler,” it said, adding, “The main chargesheet of the case was filed before the Court on 29.12.2023 by State Investigation Agency Jammu.”

On further investigation of the case two more associates of the module of Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT) were taken into custody by State Investigation Agency Jammu and they were put under sustained interrogation, it said. “They too confessed their involvement in number of terrorist acts, shifting of automatic arms and its ammunitions including other war like store items from Lamberi to KandiBudhal area in association of the accused person Talib Hussain Shah, who was earlier arrested along with sophisticated weapons and its ammunitions.”

The duo, the police said, voluntarily joined the LeT outfit on the motivation of Pak handlers. “They were also found involved in number of FIRs stand registered in KandiBudhal area for terrorist act/activities,” he said, adding, “The deep rooted conspiracy of LeT module to distended their terror activities in District Rajouri and waging the war against sovereignty and integrity of India has been exposed with the arrest of four (04) active terrorists. The investigation of the case is continued for the arrest of more associates of said Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module.” (GNS)

