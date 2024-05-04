Govt forms panel to oversee simplifying PSGA formalities in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Friday accorded sanction to the constitution of a Committee for Overseeing the need of simplifying procedures/documents and other formalities for availing various services under the Public Service Guarantee Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

Headed by Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, the 7-members of the committee include Administrative Secretaries of Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment, General Administration and that of the concerned Department, Secretary Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Special Secretary to the Administration Department and Any other member to be co-opted by the Chairman of the Committee, if required.

The committee has been tasked to oversee the need for simplifying procedures/documents requirements for public service; to look into aspect of linking the services with basic eligibility documents uploaded on digi-locker platform wherever possible and to recommend the amendments in rules so as to notify requirement of essential documents only, for availing public service.

Meanwhile, the government accorded sanction to the constitution of committee for Interlinking of Budget with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in J&K for achievement of committed targets/goals by 2030.

The task given to committee to analyze the SDG framework adopted in the Union territory of J&K and earmarking the important activities; to map schemes/activities with SDG Goals and Targets; to understand the BEAMS Portal and its interlinking with SDGs; to identify gaps in various sectors as per SDG targets/goals and propose possible interventions through budgetary provisions of concerned departments; to look after the functioning, operation and timely completion of work(s) related to the project; to streamline the state budgetary alignments of BEAMS portal with that of SDGS, to make the budgetary process seamless based on “Haryana model of Interlinking of Budget with SDGs and to monitor achievement of targets and goals under SDGs by various departments. 8. To get the SDG Action Plan prepared from SDG Coordination Center J&K.

