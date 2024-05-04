CS reviews progress of Jhelum, Tawi Flood Recovery Project

Srinagar, May 03: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a review meeting here at Civil Secretariat to assess the progress on World Bank-funded Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Dr. Sehrish Asgar, presented a detailed report highlighting significant milestones achieved, so far.

During the meeting, it was informed that the proposals for additional works from six line departments were submitted to the World Bank, with four proposals receiving approval from the World Bank. Besides, the discussions focused on expediting completion of the Bone and Joint Hospital and other crucial projects.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for an expedited procurement process for these new projects within given timelines. He also urged upon the concerned to pursue the Lalla Ded Hospital project approval with the World Bank at the earliest so that the same would be taken up further.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on upgrading 49 dewatering stations, advancing Lalla Ded Hospital project documentation, completing the State Emergency Operation Center structure and ongoing electro-mechanical component procurement.

Besides, implementation of Integrated Operational Forecasting System (IOFS), Digital Risk Database (DRDB) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems was reviewed in detail.

Notably, it was informed that the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) project has connected 72 out of 80 dewatering stations and are ready to be operated remotely by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

