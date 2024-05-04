All those who indulged in corruption will face legal action in next five years: PM Modi

SISAI (JHARKHAND): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the NDA government has “unmasked” corrupt forces, and all those who indulged in corruption would face action under law in the next five years.

Hitting out at jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren without taking his name, Modi said leaders of the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc take out rallies in support of the corrupt.

“The former Jharkhand CM is behind bars for corruption; Modi is committed to wipe out the menace. In the next five years, all those who indulged in corruption will face legal action,” he said at a poll rally in Gumla’s Sisai to campaign for BJP candidate Samir Oraon from the Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat.

