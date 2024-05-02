DSEK orders change in school timing in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Thursday ordered change in school timing in Srinagar city from 08:30 AM to 02:30 PM with effect from May-06.DSEK said, “Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, all Government and Private Recognized Schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 08:30 AM to 02:30 PM with immediate effect from 06.05.2024.”

