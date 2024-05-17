Amit Shah Arrives On 2-Day Srinagar Visit

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on a two-day visit to Srinagar.

Shah arrived at a Srinagar hotel where he is scheduled to meet local BJP leaders ahead of the remaining two phases of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A local BJP leader said Shah’s visit to Kashmir is not political.

“The Union home minister’s visit is not political. Elections are underway. The voter turnout on May 13 is a huge success of the central government’s policies, including the abrogation of Article 370,” Sunil Sharma, the general secretary of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, told reporters earlier in the day.

Sharma was referring to the Srinagar constituency, which went to the polls on May 13 and registered a voter turnout of nearly 38 per cent — the second highest since 1996

Asked if a Jamaat-e-Islami delegation will meet the home minister, Sharma said there is no such meeting scheduled.

Any non-political or senior people can meet Shah but no political delegation is meeting him, Sharma added.

Shah is likely to be briefed about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir by the top security brass as the Lok Sabha elections will be followed by the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

The Union Territory might witness assembly elections after the yatra as the Supreme Court has set a deadline of September 30 for holding the polls.

A delegation of Pahari leaders met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar on Thursday evening.

During their interaction with media person after the meeting here in Lalit Hotel, delegation members expressed their gratitude to both the Home Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing their community’s longstanding issues.

Sources revealed that, in addition to the meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister met several other delegations.

Earlier Shah asserted that Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) belongs to India and the country will take it back “at any cost”.

Addressing an election rally in Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the former BJP president slammed the Congress-led opposition for “raising fear about Pakistan’s atomic power”.

“When Article 370 was scrapped, Rahul Gandhi had said that it would lead to bloodshed. Five years have elapsed and not a pebble has been hurled. But Congress’s ally Farooq Abdullah tries scaremongering by saying that we cannot take back PoJK as Pakistan has atom bombs,” Shah asserted.

“I wish to declare from the birthplace of Goddess Sita that Bharat and its 140 crore people fear no one. Pakistan occupied Kashmir is ours and it will remain so. We will take it back,” he said.

Shah said the Modi government will also ensure full security along the India-Nepal border in its third term.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said, “Lalu Prasad-led RJD has joined hands with the Congress that opposed the Mandal Commission’s recommendations but PM Modi has given respect to lakhs of people from the backward classes. Lalu joined hands with the Congress only to make his son, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief minister of Bihar… but the state needs ‘vikasraj, not ‘jungelraj’.”

“Congress ruled the country for 60 years but did not think about welfare of 60 crore OBCs. Congress and RJD never thought of conferring Bharat Ratna on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur… it was done by the Modi government,” he said.

Shah said that the NDA government has decided to develop ‘Punaura Dham Mandir’, a temple in Sitamarhi district considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, as an international pilgrimage site.

“After Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, we will construct a massive temple of Sita Mata in Sitamarhi,” he said.

