Delimitation was right: Iltija Mufti

Jammu: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said on Thursday that in a way, the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir was “right” as the Pir Panjal region will not be neglected now.
Her statement on the delimitation exercise is in contrast with the PDP’s stand. The party had rejected the Delimitation Commission, saying that it was an extension of the BJP.
Other regional political parties had also opposed the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.