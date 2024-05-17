NIA attaches seven immovable Properties

Jammu: Going full steam with its efforts to destroy the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached as many as seven immovable properties of a top terrorist belonging to the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisation.

A statement issued by NIA said that terrorist Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo’s properties, including land measuring 19 Marlas & 84 Sq ft at Kisarigam in Pulwama district of Kashmir, were attached on Wednesday under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, on the orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu.

Sartaj was arrested on 31st January 2020, and several arms, ammunitions & explosives were recovered from his possession. He was chargesheeted on 27th July 2020, and is currently facing trial under relevant sections of Arms Act, IPC, Explosive Substances Act, UA (P) Act and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, the statement said.

The statement added that along with his five co-accused members of JeM, he was involved in transporting freshly infiltrated terrorists to the Kashmir valley. Three terrorists were killed and arms, ammunition and explosives were also seized in the case (RC-02/2020/NIA/JMU), related to a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks on security forces / apparatus as part of an anti-India agenda.

Since its formation in 2000 by Maulana Masood Azhar, JeM has carried out several terrorist attacks in India including J&K. JeM was enlisted as a “Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation” by the United Nations Security council Resolution (UNSC) 1267 and the group’s leader Maulana Masood Azhar was designated as “Global Terrorist” in 2019 by the UNSC, it added.

NIA had just a week ago, attached six immovable properties of another top militant of JeM in Kashmir as part of its crackdown on terror operatives in J&K, the statement held.

