Mercury Rises in Kashmir

SRINAGAR : With no significant weather activity forecast till May 25, temperature recorded an increase and settled above normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.6°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.6°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.0°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.1°C against 9.1°C and it was 1.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.1°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was normal for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.5°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.6°C against 21.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 14.3°C and Bhaderwah 9.8°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather is expected till May 17.

From May 18-19, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated to scattered places towards afternoon for “brief period”. From May 20-25, he said, generally dry weather. “Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 25,” he added. (Agencies)

