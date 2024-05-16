Inter-School Zonal Level Football Competition concludes with exciting final

GANDERBAL: The inter-school zonal level Football competition for boys U-14 years reached its thrilling conclusion at GCOPE Gadoora Ganderbal, with YSS Ganderbal hosting the final match between New Dreamland and Qamaria HSS Ganderbal.

The event witnessed the presence of Dr. Hartej Singh, Principal of GCOPE Gadoora Ganderbal, and Dr. Mushtaq Azad, as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

The final match was a riveting display of intense drama and excitement, culminating in Qamaria HSS Ganderbal’s victory with a 2-0 score line against New Dreamland.

Dr. Hartej Singh extended his congratulations to both finalist teams, recognizing their dedication and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Both the winning and runner-up teams were honored with well-deserved trophies, acknowledging their exemplary performances.

In parallel, Zone Kangan hosted an exhilarating Inter-school Handball competition for boys U-14 years at the Zonal office ground in Kijpara Kangan.

A total of 152 students from 14 schools of Zone Kangan actively participated in the event, showcasing their talent and sportsmanship. The meritorious teams were recognized and awarded trophies by senior officials, celebrating their outstanding performances.

Additionally, Zone Tullamulla organized an intramural Handball competition at MS Sehpora and MS Bunpora within the zone.

The Department of YSS emphasizes the significance of such intramural events in engaging the youth in games and sports, aiming to steer them away from the negative influences of society.

Similarly, Zone Hariganiwan organized an inter-school Handball competition for Girls U-14 years at BHSS Hariganiwan ground, witnessing participation of 116 girl students.

