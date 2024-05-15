Pakistanis own properties worth USD 12.5 billion in Dubai: Report

ISLAMABAD: With cash-strapped Pakistan running from pillar to post to get loan, its rich nationals own between 17,000 to 22,000 properties worth USD 12.5 billion in Dubai, according to the leaked data used by an international consortium of journalists to access details of properties in Dubai, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to Dawn.com, the leaked data provides a detailed overview of hundreds of thousands of properties in Dubai and information about their ownership or usage, largely from 2020 and 2022. It was obtained by the Centre for Advanced Defence Studies (C4ADS), a non-profit organisation based in Washington, D.C., that researches international crime and conflict.

The data was then shared with Norwegian financial outlet E24 and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which coordinated an investigative project with media outlets from around the world. Titled ‘Dubai Unlocked’, the collaboration includes 74 partners from 58 countries.

