KU postpones all examinations scheduled tomorrow

By on No Comment

Srinagar,: In view of the prevailing weather conditions, Kashmir University on Monday announced postponing of all examinations scheduled tomorrow. “It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all the examinations of University of Kashmir, which are scheduled to be held on 30 April, 2024 stands postponed,” Varsity said in a notification, “Fresh dates shall be issued soon.”

KU postpones all examinations scheduled tomorrow added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.