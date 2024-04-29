4 Killed, 2 Missing As Can Rolls Down Into River Sindh In Gbl

Srinagar: Four people died while two others were missing after a passenger vehicle rolled down into Nallah Sindh in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Sunday, an official said here.

A passenger vehicle with nine persons on board skidded off the road and fell into the fast-moving stream at Gagangir in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, the official said.

He said a rescue operation was launched by the SDRF and police.

“Three persons were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said and added that four bodies have been retrieved while search is on for the remaining two persons.

Meanwhile, the searches to find missing person in Gandabal boat tragedy continued. On weekend body of second missing minor boy, Farhan Parray, who drowned after a boat capsized in Jhelum river in Gandabal area of Srinagar on April 16, was retrieved from the river on weekend at Noorbagh, officials said.

The body was handed over to the family for the last rites. According to locals the body was found floating on the river. On Friday evening, body of 11-year-old Haziq Ahmed Sheikh was found near the Old Zero Bridge in Srinagar. With the recovery of two bodies, the total number of deaths in the accident has reached eight.

On April 16 morning, six people were killed and three went missing after a boat carrying 19 passengers, including seven school-going children, overturned in Srinagar’s Jhelum river.

The boat was heading to Batwara when it split in two after hitting an iron pole of an under-construction footbridge. All the children on the boat were students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sonwar, located across the river. Locals blamed the under-construction bridge for the tragedy. The officials have now announced the bridge will be completed by June end.

Police said that rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Marcos, are searching the Jhelum river, covering 4 to 5 kms downstream from Gandbal to Raj Bagh to locate the last missing person. Divers are also searching underwater.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy died in an accident in Hambal area on Khelani – Marmat road in Doda district on Sunday, officials said.

An official said that the teenager, identified as Anuj Kumar, was riding a bicycle and lost his control due to which he fell into a deep gorge in a stream near Hambal village.

He said that after getting the information, police team from Khelani police post rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

