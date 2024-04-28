Ramban Land Sinking— Affected people relocated to safer places: Govt

Ramban: District Administration Ramban, led by Deputy Commissioner, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, who is also Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has relocated all affected families to safer accommodations from the land sinking area in Pernote.
Despite the challenges posed by inclement weather, affected families have been relocated to Community Hall Maitra,, with relief and support services operating from Pernote Panchayat.
The Deputy Commissioner, overseeing the restoration efforts continuously, ensured the deployment of teams from JPDCL and STD to restore disrupted power supply.
Additionally, a 24X7 control room, supervised by Nodal Officer Camp, (BDO Ramban) Yasir Wani, has been established to aid affected individuals, alongside the mobilization of NDRF, SDRF, JKP, Civil QRT, and other organizations for rescue operations.
Furthermore, a health camp, staffed with dedicated medical personnel, has been set up to address the healthcare needs of the displaced.
With sanitation and hygiene being paramount, the District Administration is rigorously maintaining cleanliness standards in camps and relocation sites. Moreover, a 24X7 community kitchen has been started to provide timely and hygienic meals to those affected.
Furthermore, the Revenue, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Rural Development, R&B and other concerned agencies have been tasked to assess the damages to facilitate speedy release of compensation to victims under SDRF norms.
The comprehensive efforts, overseen by senior officials including ADDC Roshan Lal, ADC Varunjeet Singh Charak, Addl. SP Gaurav Mahajan, ACD, Shrinath Suman, Tehsildar Deep Kumar, and others, reflect the commitment of the Ramban Administration to swiftly address the challenges and ensure the well-being of the affected families.