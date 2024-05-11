Drug Control Department Seizes Illicitly Ferried ‘Tramadol’ Consignment At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Drug Control Department on Saturday said to have seized illicitly ferried ‘Tramadol’ consignment at Srinagar airport. “The team from Drug Control Department, under the direct supervision of Irfana Ahmad, Joint Drugs Controller and Irshad Assad Jan (Sales Tax Officer with the Central Enforcement (Airport Wing) and his team today seized a consignment of Tramadol tablets, quantity 1080 Tablets, acting on information received from Sales Tax Officer with the Central Enforcement (Airport Wing) department, Cargo Building,” reads a statement . “These drugs are coming through unregulated channels.”“Tramadol is a prescription opioid pain medication that can be dangerous if misused by Drug addicts. The Drug Control Department is investigating the source and intended destination of this shipment. This seizure is part of the department’s ongoing effort to combat the illegal sale and distribution of prescription drugs,” reads the statement. “In the past, the department worked in collaboration with Sales Tax Deptt. at Airport Srinagarand successfully seized similar consignments and brought those responsible to books,” reads the statement, adding, “The Drug Control Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public by preventing the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.”
