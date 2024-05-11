Lok Sabha Elections 2024:End of Campaigning Period in 02-Srinagar PC

Srinagar: In order to facilitate smooth conduct of electoral process in 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, and denote the end of campaigning period and start of silence period of campaigning, the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today issued Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC throughout the District.According to the order issued from the Office of District Magistrate Srinagar, the restrictions have been imposed in District under Section 144 CrPC from 6:00 pm on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) till 6:00pm on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in wake the scheduled Polling in the District and to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles.The order further reads that there shall be ban on unlawful assembly as per the section 144 of IPC and any procession or rally shall be prohibited to prevent any law and order problem, and no person shall convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession with regard to the Elections.As per the order, the instructions shall be imposed from 6.00pm on May 11(Saturday) till 6.00pm May 13, 2024 (Monday) in the District.
